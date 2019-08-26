Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: President Trump holds press availability at G7

News

Jack Coan listed as starting quarterback for Badgers football team

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:21 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Jack Coan has been listed as the starting quarterback for the Badgers football team ahead of the 2019 season opener.

According to CBS Sports, the Badgers released the team's depth chart for week one on Sunday.

The junior out of Sayville, New York, was competing against redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz for the starting position.

With reigning Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor as the team's running back and a receiving core including the newly reinstated Quintez Cephus, Coan will be leading a strong offensive lineup.

The Badgers will begin their season Friday in an away game against the South Florida Bulls.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration