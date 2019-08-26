Jack Coan listed as starting quarterback for Badgers football team
MADISON, Wis. - Jack Coan has been listed as the starting quarterback for the Badgers football team ahead of the 2019 season opener.
According to CBS Sports, the Badgers released the team's depth chart for week one on Sunday.
The junior out of Sayville, New York, was competing against redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz for the starting position.
With reigning Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor as the team's running back and a receiving core including the newly reinstated Quintez Cephus, Coan will be leading a strong offensive lineup.
The Badgers will begin their season Friday in an away game against the South Florida Bulls.
To the surprise of no one, Jack Coan is the #Badgers No. 1 QB for the opener. Now it is up to Coan to perform as well as he did in camp. pic.twitter.com/ph3p4osEry— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 25, 2019
