Ixonia woman convicted of helping felon following homicide

JUNEAU, Wis. - An Ixonia woman was convicted Thursday of helping a felon after a homicide.

Dakota Schlesner, 21, was found guilty of aiding a felon in Dodge County. Schlesner faces up to 1 1/2 years in prison followed by up to two years of supervision.

According to a news release from the Dodge County Justice Facility, Schlesner was contacted and instructed to go to her parents' house in Ashippun on Oct. 28. When she arrived, Nigrl Schultz showed Schlesner Bradlee Gerke's dead body. Schultz told Schlesner he killed Gerke.

Schultz proceeded to have Schlesner move the body and help him bury it. She told officials she helped Schultz for fear of being harmed if she did not.

Schlesner received text messages from Schultz telling her to manipulate the grave where Gerke's body was buried, to which she complied. Schlesner did not report the murder to authorities until her father found the grave and called officials.

"Nigel Schultz is quite possibly the single most malevolent and frightening individual I have encountered in my career," said District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg. "He committed this murder and conducted himself afterward in a casual fashion as if this was just a regular day in his life. I believe that Schlesner was terrified for her safety and for the safety of her family. She was also willing to assist the State at the trial against Schultz. Nevertheless, after Schultz left the property, Schlesner had a duty to summon authorities, and did not. For that she has to be held accountable."

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2020.

