MADISON, Wis. -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital was without air conditioning for hours on Sunday at the same time that Madison experienced some of the hottest weather of the year.
A UnityPoint Health spokesperson confirmed the outage had begun Sunday morning, and said the healthcare provider is working with Madison Gas and Electric to get air conditioning restored as soon as possible.
An MG&E spokesperson said the air-conditioning came back on at 6:13pm, and the outage was due to an equipment issue.
A couple who was visiting a patient inside told News 3 Now that they didn't see fans being used in the area they had visited.
"We were in there an hour or more," Dan said. "It's very hot. We were in the patient room and yeah, I don't know how they're dealing with this heat... it's rough in there."
The outage began when a utility failure knocked out power to the hospital's chillers, causing heat and humidity issues throughout the building.
"We are working closely with our utility partner to evaluate and remedy the situation as quickly as possible," the healthcare provider said in a statement. "We apologize for any discomfort this issue is causing our patients, visitors and staff, and hope to have it resolved soon."
The healthcare provider said there have been no other equipment failures connected to the A/C failure, and no admitted patients have been moved or transferred.
A spokesperson said temperatures inside the hospital range from between the mid-70's to the low-80's. No scheduled surgeries had been impacted by the outage, she said.
"She's okay; very warm. They're bringing in ice and cold water but it's very uncomfortable," Dan said of the patient he had been visiting. "They need to get it on soon, or they're gonna need to move a lot of patients out."
It is unclear what caused the outage but it comes as temperatures across southern Wisconsin soar into the 90's. Those temperatures are expected to decline Monday, but heat indices could reach above 100 degrees by midweek.