STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce call on the public to vote for the next coolest thing starting on Monday.
WMC has been running the "Coolest Thing in Wisconsin" contest since 2016. The competition highlights the innovation and proliferation of Wisconsin's manufacturing industry-- an industry that employs over 16 percent of the state.
"We wanted to use this contest to not only show off the cool things that we make here in Wisconsin, but really highlight the amazing careers that are available throughout this state in this very rewarding economic sector," said WMC's VP of communications and marketing, Nick Novak.
This year there are over 100 nominees signed up. Most of them will not make the first cut.
"We're going to have that first round of voting where the top 16 products will move on to a tournament style bracket that we call manufacturing madness, and then we are going to have head-to-head competition of different products that we make here in the badger state," said Novak.
Stoughton Trailers is hoping to make a run in the tournament. Their dry van trailer takes safe-supply transportation to the next level. These trailers have a significant impact on everyday lives.
"It's something that is so critical to supply chains to everything that people use every day. Everything at your home, at your work, and in the stores has been transported," said President and CEO of Stoughton Trailers, Bob Wahlin.
Voting starts on Monday and will last a week. Visithereto see the nominees and decide what product is the coolest in Wisconsin.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.