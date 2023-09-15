Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce call on the public to vote for the next coolest thing starting on Monday.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce call on the public to vote for the next coolest thing starting on Monday.

WMC has been running the "Coolest Thing in Wisconsin" contest since 2016. The competition highlights the innovation and proliferation of Wisconsin's manufacturing industry-- an industry that employs over 16 percent of the state. 