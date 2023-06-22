MADISON, Wis. -- "What if my grandchildren forget about me?"
That's what a local retired firefighter asked himself after a life-changing diagnosis.
A cure was never the goal, but he found a different type of care to help him. It's something many people confuse for hospice, but here's why that's not the case.
Even with all the hazy smoke, Eddie Emberson clearly remembers the Grandview Fire in Madison. It was one of many the former firefighter fought.
"You can go home at the end of the day knowing you made a difference in someone's life," Emberson said.
Emberson retired in 2017. Perhaps his biggest battle came three years later in 2020 when doctors found a tumor on his kidney.
"They said it was the size of a football," Emberson said.
Doctors diagnosed him with stage four kidney cancer.
"You're looking at it going, you know, this is it. My biggest fear was my grandkids wouldn't remember their grandpa," Emberson said.
Fast forward to now. Though his stage of cancer is not curable, ongoing treatments keep Emberson's cancer at bay so he can live with it and manage it. Early on, he met Dr. Shagun Saggar and was surprised when she suggested another type of care.
"When she said palliative care, my mind went right to hospice," Emberson said.
There's a big difference. First of all, Dr. Saggar says palliative care isn't hospice.
"We are an extra layer of support. We help with symptoms; whatever this journey is, we want patients to live the best life we can," Saggar, palliative care medical director for SSM Health, said.
"They keep you comfortable. She told me from day one, you shouldn't be in any pain. You shouldn't be sick to your stomach," Emberson said.
Saggar says a lot of people think palliative care and hospice are the same thing. Palliative care is for people like Emberson who have serious illnesses but not in the terminal stage. It focuses on controlling symptoms, pain, and can give emotional support to help people cope with their diagnosis.
"Hospice, on the other hand, is patients who have terminal diagnoses or have six or less months to live," Saggar said.
Emberson routinely meets with Dr. Saggar. They're sharing this story because they want people to know the difference and not fear palliative care if they need it.
"It's like this wide net of support that you get from them," Emberson said.
"This is very hard for anyone to go through alone," Saggar said. "So, we're there to pick them up and be with them at their side," Saggar said.
Now a grandpa of five, he's busy making memories with his grandkids and the rest of his family. Eddie Emberson spent his life putting out fires, but now he wants to spark some hope for others just like him.
"There's a lot of stage four people out there that are doing just fine." Emberson said. "Getting the second chance, I can't even put it into words."
