‘It's just heartwarming': Sensory-friendly event gives all kids chance to see Santa

MADISON, Wis. - Seeing Santa in malls to take pictures with children is a common sight this time of year, but for some, the sights and sounds of a bustling shopping center are too much, so for them, Santa is doing something special.

East Towne Mall hosted a sensory-friendly Santa event, planned with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before stores in the mall opened.

Nine-year-old Mackenzie has a long list for Santa this year, so it's pretty important he gets to hear it. But sometimes noises and things like lights can be overwhelming for kids like Mackenzie.

"Really loud noises do hurt her ears,” her mom, Laura Grabfelder, said. "She was just recently diagnosed with autism in October. It's been a little rough on us.”

So they decided to visit Santa at the sensory-friendly event, which involved dimming the lights, turning down the mall music and giving children on the autism spectrum all the time the need to visit with the big guy in red.

"It's less stressful on children,” Grabfelder said.

"Oh my gosh, it's just heartwarming,” Michala Meyerhofer, East Towne marketing director, said. "I think it's really important to acknowledge that sometimes, we need something different to make everyone comfortable, and to allow everyone to have that time with Santa and make the magical Christmas moments everyone wants!"

Seeing those magical moments made can put a smile on anyone's face.

"Every family that walks through is so thankful and grateful, and it really makes you remember the true meaning of Christmas,” Meyerhofer said.

The event gets a glowing review from Mackenzie and Mom, leaving them with a memory they might not have gotten otherwise.

"It was awesome,” Grabfelder said. "It's been a while since we had a real Santa picture."

This is an annual event at both East and West Towne malls. West Towne held its sensory-friendly Santa event last Sunday.



