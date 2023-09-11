According to Wisconsin Dells Police, there has been an increase of reports of counterfeit bills in the area, and one local business has felt the impact.

Jeff Maurer is the owner of Maurer's Market. He says his business always sees counterfeit money during this summer, but this year has been different.