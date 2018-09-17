‘It's a lot of work right now': Schwoegler's rebuilds as state flood repair loans become available

MADISON, Wis. - The state is offering financial help after last month’s historic flooding, which left an estimated 4,300 homes and 140 businesses dealing with a combined $150 million worth of damage, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority is setting aside $2 million for the Flood Relief Loan program, which will provide no-interest loans of up to $10,000 for homeowners to repair flood damage.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is making $2 million available for the Disaster Recovery Microloan program geared toward businesses that have been impacted by flooding.

One such business is Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes on Madison’s West side.

"There's a lot of history in this building,” field supervisor Rob Bloxham said. “This has been a huge portion of my life and my family’s life.”

It takes time to establish a business. For 50 years, Schwoegler's has built a following in the building. Now they’re working on rebuilding what once was.

“A lot of this work's been done, not only by hardworking staff but hardworking customers,” Bloxham said. “You know it was heartbreaking, it really was.”

Countless hours will go into repairing the bowling alley, which was ruined by flooding. Bloxham said the damage is estimated at about $1 million.

A look inside Schwoegler's bowling alley as they work to repair the lanes after last month's flooding. An estimated $1 million in damage. State no-interest loans are being made available for businesses like this. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/F3tQ2xfjPN — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) September 17, 2018

“It’s a scary number, that’s for sure,” he said. “It all adds up.”

Bloxham said to reach that figure, those at Schwoegler’s will be looking for any financial help they can get.

“You have to. There's no way” he said. “Insurance isn't really helping out too much. Conventional business loans are expensive."

Three agencies in Wisconsin, including the Madison Regional Economic Partnership will be distributing funds set aside from the state in the form of no-interest loans. The loans can be up to $15,000 and have a two-year repayment period with payments deferred for at least six months, but forgivable loans may also be offered to small business.

"Obviously, time is money. It's the kind of thing that might allow them to get back up and running a little quicker,” MREP President Paul Jadin said. “It will not be able to take care of million-dollar losses.”

At places like Schwoegler's, any bit helps. Time may be money, but Bloxham said the days ahead also bring hope.

"It'll be a brand new bowling center,” he said. “Maybe not the right way, but it'll be fun when it gets there."

Schwoegler’s bar and restaurant area is open, and the goal is to reopen the lanes by Nov. 15.

Area businesses that want more details on the loans can contact the MREC.

Homeowners interested in loans can call 1-800-562-5546.