New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

MADISON, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers' season is over after just four plays. A torn Achilles tendon not only has him sidelined for the rest of this year, but puts future seasons in doubt.

"It's tough," Dan Enz said, "It's a hard injury to recover from."