New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
MADISON, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers' season is over after just four plays. A torn Achilles tendon not only has him sidelined for the rest of this year, but puts future seasons in doubt.
"It's tough," Dan Enz said, "It's a hard injury to recover from."
Enz is an athletic trainer at UW Sports Rehab. He said Rodgers falls right in the age range where this kind of injury is common. The Achilles tendon is the largest in the body, connecting the calf muscle to the heel.
"Tendon's don't have a very good blood supply," Enz said. "So sometimes, as we age, they become degenerative over time."
A torn Achilles tendon isn't exactly an uncommon injury. Enz said it's often seen in athletes who are performing actions like cutting, pivoting and jumping.
Unfortunately for Rodgers, and Jets fans, high-caliber athletes often require surgery to recover from the injury. And when they do recover, they might not return to the level of ability they had before.
"Usually the higher level athlete you are, the harder it is to get back to that level, to replicate that level," Enz said. "So it may take a bit longer for him, because of how great of an athlete he actually is."
Enz said Rodgers' age will also play a factor in his recovery.
As the NFL reacted to Rodgers' early exit, some players were quick to blame MetLife Stadium's artificial turf for aggravating the injury. That includes Rodgers' friend and former teammate, Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
While Enz said that while turf may not have as much give as natural grass, he argued against jumping to any conclusions about the playing surface's role in Rodgers injury.
"He was getting tackled and his foot was kind of pinned as he was going down," Enz said. "It is really hard to say, in this instance, if one would have made a difference or the other."
A Green Bay Packers fan himself, Enz said he wants to see Rodgers make a return to the field, and he believes the four-time MVP can do it.
