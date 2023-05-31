MADISON, Wis. - 11-year-old Anisa Scott's family have been at almost every court date for the three men charged with her killing in 2020.
"It’s been extremely painful to deal with," said Anisa's mom Ashley Rios.
Today, she watched as the last of the three men pled guilty, marking one of the final milestones in a long legal journey.
"I guess as far as the court case goes yes I do feel a little bit of closure, obviously more when the sentencing is over, but it’ll never be closed for me," Rios said.
It's been almost three years since her daughter was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in August 2020. The driver was the intended target.
"I just miss her a lot," Rios said. "Her little sister misses her so much. I just remember her smile, her laugh the most. Getting to the teen years, so I was looking forward to that."
After Anisa's death, Madison saw an increased push for gun reform.
"It was way too close to home," said Lindsey Buscher, the state chapter lead for Moms Demand Action.
Buscher says Anisa's death only reminded the community of an experience that's far too common.
"It happens in every community, in every part of every town and community," Buscher said. "It’s just unacceptable, unacceptable."
She says while progress toward gun control seems slow, there's still hope in trying.
"There are so many people who consistently show up and want to continue pushing for better legislation and just more safety around this issue," said Buscher.
Rios says it's disappointing to see such little progress being made, but she'll continue to support efforts as much as she can.
"I’m always in support of gun control," Rios said. "Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to have improved much in this area lately which just breaks my heart because there's just more families losing their loved ones in such a ridiculous way."
Reporter
Braden Ross is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. She can be contacted at bross@wisctv.com.
