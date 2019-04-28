‘It was absolutely surreal': Two photographers capture history with iconic GM smokestack fall

JANESVILLE, Wis. - It's been 10 years since the General Motors Auto Plant in Janesville closed its doors, and its loss still casts a shadow.

While many in Janesville still have a hard time even passing by the GM site after its closing hit the economy and those who worked there hard, two men have been hard at work documenting its transition into something new.

The St. Louis-based Commercial Development Company now owns the site and began demolishing it about a year ago to make way for industrial redevelopment.

Andrew Sigwell owns Zoxx 411 Club, a bar in Janesville, but instead of staying behind it all the time, you’ll often find him out in the lot with his friend, Josh Marx, using drones to document every moment of the GM plant’s demolition.

“History is what we captured,” Sigwell said.

“It was absolutely surreal,” Marx added.

Capturing the big moment takes a lot of little moments – moments that build up into hours.

"I'd go up every 15 minutes every day to make sure I wouldn't miss anything until the sun went down,” Sigwell said. "Eight hours a day -- we've both got tons and tons (of hours logged)."

Days piled up into months.

"There haven't been a whole lot of days that hasn't had Andy or I watching over them,” Marx said.

Finally, the culmination of their dedication -- bordering on obsession -- was right in front of them.

"I was just in shock that I was able, it was finally happening,” Sigwell said. "It was like an eternity of waiting for this."

"Just the history of this place is absolutely second to none,” Marx said. "I've taken days of work to come here. I was so scared about missing it, I had to be here."

He was scared of missing the century-old smokestack finally falling at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

“They turned 200-some acres, 4.8 million square feet into rubble,” Marx said. “That was the last icon to go."

The two got up at dawn with a feeling Sunday was the day. They battled the cold weather to get the shots.

"When you watch that, the bricks start tipping over in the viewfinder, it was just incredible,” Marx said.

It was a celebration of hard work, timing and a bit of luck while remembering all the old stack represents.

"It's saddening, just knowing what this place meant to the community,” Marx said. “So many people were impacted by the plant while it was open and the actual shutdown."

"Jobs were lost over it,” Sigwell said. “We're entering a new era."

They're looking ahead to that future, because even though they've caught one iconic moment, there are plenty more to come.

"Oh no, they're going to build more stuff here,” Sigwell said. “We've got to capture that."



