MADISON, Wis. -- Former Badger offensive lineman Mark Tauscher is in his first year as the new lead analyst for Badgers Radio Network, an expanded role from what he was doing in years past with the program.
Tauscher said he is still working on delivering the key message to the fans who are listening, but he’s happy to be a part of the gameday experience again.
“The atmosphere and the energy, that’s what every player misses when you’re done. Now, you have your own new team that your kind of working with trying to put out the best product that we can,” Tauscher said.
In a press release on Tauscher’s new, expanded role, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said he’s excited about what Tauscher will bring to the games.
“Tausch is a Badger through and through and brings a perfect combination of football knowledge and media savvy. He has developed into a true professional in the broadcasting world and has the perspective of a former Wisconsin football player and Packer legend that our fans will enjoy,” McIntosh said.
Tauscher played for the Badgers in the late 90’s, starting all 12 games at right tackle as a senior. He played a significant role in blocking for the team that won the Rose Bowl in the 1999 season, and helped Ron Dayne win the Heisman Trophy.
Tauscher originally joined the Badger Radio Network radio crew in 2012 serving as a second analyst alongside Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas and Patrick Herb on the broadcasts. He now serves as the lead analyst alongside Lepay.
“The love and the loyalty that fans have for this program, it matters. The Saturdays, the Sundays, the game days matter and I think it’s such a great community. So much enjoyment is brought by what we do. It’s not like this everywhere else,” Tauscher said.
