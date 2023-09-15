Former Badger offensive lineman Mark Tauscher is in his first year as the new lead analyst for Badgers Radio Network, an expanded role from what he was doing in years past with the program.

MADISON, Wis. -- Former Badger offensive lineman Mark Tauscher is in his first year as the new lead analyst for Badgers Radio Network, an expanded role from what he was doing in years past with the program.

Tauscher said he is still working on delivering the key message to the fans who are listening, but he’s happy to be a part of the gameday experience again.