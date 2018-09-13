It's election season, but where are all the political yard signs?

MADISON, Wis. - Election season is upon us, but more Madison residents are noticing the lack of political yard signs.

Have we switched to a more digital age of marketing for political campaigns?

Wade Coisman, the general manager of Quality Signs & Screen Printing Company, thinks that's a good possibility.

"This year was particularly slow, especially being an even year. I was expecting to see more," Coisman said.

For more than 15 years, Coisman has made political yard signs.

"There have been years where we've printed 10,000 plus signs for various candidates," he said. "Off the top of my head, it's roughly 20 percent of what we've had in the past years."

The 80 percent drop in orders has Coisman and others wondering why.

"I'm not sure why, exactly. If it's more time and money being spent on social media or other online marketing," he said.

We tend to see more signs when it involves local elections, but when it comes time for the statewide ones, that's where the decline raises some questions.

"Personally, I feel like they're still very effective. I don't see why you wouldn't do both," he said. "I think a lot of people, if they see a lot of this candidate's yard signs out there, they assume everybody else is supporting them, so they must be a good candidate."

There could be a campaign strategy shift of some sort, possibly with a goal of appealing to a different demographic. While experts can't say for sure, they said it's something to think about.