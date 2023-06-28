MADISON, Wis. -- Plenty of outdoor events were canceled or postponed due to the very unhealthy air quality Wednesday to keep people inside, but what about their four-legged friends?
“It’s definitely a concern at this point given just how bad it is,” Ted Burns said, out at the Odana School Dog Park with Rufus and Banksy.
While humans took precautions by masking up outside, as encouraged by Public Health of Madison and Dane County, animals were stuck with the smoke.
“Our pets can't tell us when they have things like a headache or sore throat or that kind of thing,” Dr. Erin Lashints, Clinical Assistant Professor with the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, said.
Dr. Lashnits said the effects can be worse for certain species. “We think about our brachycephalic dogs -- the cute, smushy-face dogs so like your Bulldogs, your Frenchies -- they already have sometimes airway problems from their brachycephalic confirmation.”
Of course, dogs normally pant when breathing – but watch out if yours starts coughing or panting much faster while resting or sleeping.
And call your vet if your cat starts panting like a dog – according to Dr. Lashnits, open-mouth breathing in cats is a bit more of a concern.
That’s the pet that most owners don’t expect to exhibit respiratory problems, she said.
“You don't think of cats coughing but they can, and it sounds funny. So, if you're not sure what noise they're making you can look at videos on YouTube and stuff of coughing cats and it does sound sort of different than you might expect.”
In general, Dr. Lashnits recommends limiting outdoor time to the essentials when the air turns unhealthy. “My coworkers that have dogs they are literally going out for a walk for just pees and poops and coming right back inside.”
But while it’s easy for us to resist the outdoors, the same doesn’t go for animals. So, according to Dr. Lashnits, “it's really up to us as pet owners to do that protection.”
“We've been spending a lot of time inside where it's air conditioned and it's getting a little stir crazy,” Burns said, wrapped up in his excited dogs’ leashes.
“So probably 10 or 15 minutes or something like that,” he said. “Normally we'd be here for like a half an hour or an hour, trying to get the wiggles out.”
