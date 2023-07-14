The Biden administration announced Friday that hundreds of thousands of borrowers will have their student loan debt wiped away in the coming weeks. Even though school's not in session, those on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday told News 3 Now that when they heard 804,000 bor…
MADISON, Wis. -- The Biden administration announced Friday that hundreds of thousands of borrowers will have their student loan debt wiped away in the coming weeks.
In a statement, the White House said it will forgive around $39 billion in student debt for those who have been making payments for 20 years or more and who were incorrectly put into forbearance or who did not get proper credit for the payments they made.
"President Joe Biden and I are committed to delivering relief to student loan debt borrowers to help them move forward with their lives – whether they want to start a family, buy a home, or become an entrepreneur," Vice President Kamala Harris said in the statement.
The move comes after U.S. Department of Education officials said they fixed past administrative failures that miscounted qualifying payments made by borrowers.
Even though school's not in session, those on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday told News 3 Now that when they heard 804,000 borrowers could have their debt relieved, it relieved a bit of their stress knowing they might see the same.
"It seems like the right moves are going to be made," Jason Prendergast said. "It gives us hope, you know, for a better future."
Prendergast, who just started working for UW-Madison's accounting department, said hope is especially important for borrowers after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program last month.
"When you when you get that negative news, it's kind of a heart-dropper," he said.
That decision impacted nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites with federal student loan debt -- a total that adds up to more than $20 billion.
Prendergast and his girlfriend are both shouldering debt.
"Me in my mid-30s, not having children, I know it's it's definitely held me back as far as family planning and just kind of how I saw myself during this stage in my life," he said.
"But (I'm) battling paying debt, and excited about the news," he said.
With this latest announcement, UW-Madison financial aid officials said those miscounted payments will be automatically recalculated and forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, but borrowers can opt out.
"I think it would be a good precedent to set," pre-med student Riley O'Donnell said Friday, "and that does make me hopeful that like, yeah, we might experience something similar when we, you know, grow up."
Meanwhile, recent college graduate Jane Lazzara hopes it's a step towards bigger changes.
"I hope that it kind of shows that canceling student loan debt isn't necessarily a dangerous thing, that it's a good thing that we should do," she said.
Lazzara only took out government loans, but she has friends who took out private loans. She said they are definitely seeing things a bit brighter after Friday's announcement.
"I'm a firm believer that education post-secondary should be free, at least in some way," Lazarra said. "It's good to hear that not everybody is going to have to suffer through loans that they can't afford to pay."
According to financial aid officials, direct loans and FFEL (Stafford) loans will be included, including Parent PLUS loans of both types.
The U.S. Department of Education will be contacting borrowers in the coming days to let them know about their eligibility.
