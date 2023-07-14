The Biden administration announced Friday that hundreds of thousands of borrowers will have their student loan debt wiped away in the coming weeks. Even though school's not in session, those on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday told News 3 Now that when they heard 804,000 bor…

MADISON, Wis. -- The Biden administration announced Friday that hundreds of thousands of borrowers will have their student loan debt wiped away in the coming weeks.

In a statement, the White House said it will forgive around $39 billion in student debt for those who have been making payments for 20 years or more and who were incorrectly put into forbearance or who did not get proper credit for the payments they made.