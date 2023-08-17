Christopher Miller

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After nine months of looking for answers, Christopher Miller's family is finding it hard to accept the one they got this week.

"It just kind of felt like our world was crashing down, like it just seems so final that he's really not coming back," Miller's fiancé Mallory Duerst told News 3 Now. "For this to be the outcome at the end, that they just find his dead body in a house, I would not wish it on my worst enemy."