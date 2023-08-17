JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After nine months of looking for answers, Christopher Miller's family is finding it hard to accept the one they got this week.
"It just kind of felt like our world was crashing down, like it just seems so final that he's really not coming back," Miller's fiancé Mallory Duerst told News 3 Now. "For this to be the outcome at the end, that they just find his dead body in a house, I would not wish it on my worst enemy."
"I didn't know what to think," Miller's mother Tammy James said. "I just have so many questions."
"I’m so thankful that we actually found him and we can appropriately lay him to rest, but we still don’t have any answers to any of our questions and even more questions than we even started with in the first place," Duerst said. "It kind of feels like we’re back at square one now."
Since he went missing, his family has pleaded with officers to do more to find their loved one, but they say their cries weren't taken seriously and law enforcement didn't do enough.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office countered those claims, releasing a 14-page timeline laying out every action they say they took to find Miller.
Miller's family said they hadn't seen the document until News 3 Now showed it to them.
"They dismissed us and that's how we feel, Duerst said. "I think it's a bunch of BS that now there's this long, 15-page timeline of events, that they didn't even think to send us either, that now they're releasing to the public to make it seem like they did all this when we know how we were treated."
The document details the 13 searches conducted by law enforcement, most of which happened within the first few days after Miller's disappearance. From mid-December until April, there were no official law enforcement searches.
"They didn't do no searches in January, they didn't do no searches in February, March," James said.
The timeline also lays out the more than two dozen times Miller's family asked law enforcement for more information or searches.
"It was definitely on me and my family because I felt like it was no urgency from day one," James said. "Everybody that cared about what happened to my son, we all put the footwork in because they weren't gonna do it."
But despite the efforts to find Miller, it was an anonymous online 911 tip that led to the discovery of his body six miles from where he was last seen. His family said that answer only led them to more questions.
"How long has he been there? How did he get in there? Who owns that house? Is my son's death a homicide or wrongful death? Those are the things that they won't tell me," James said.
"The thought of him making it that far, in that weather, with no jacket, no phone, no knowledge of the area, makes no sense to us at all," Duerst said. "I hope that we find out what really happened to him and not just what they say happened to him."