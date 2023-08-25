MADISON, Wis. -- Getting a new house can be stressful, but one couple on Madison's north side almost lost their new house to a fire this week.
Ollie DiPietro and Taylor Clinton closed on their house Monday and had their keys in hand.
A Madison couple loses their new home to fire hours after getting the keys.
A Madison couple loses their new home to fire hours after getting the keys.
MADISON, Wis. -- Getting a new house can be stressful, but one couple on Madison's north side almost lost their new house to a fire this week.
Ollie DiPietro and Taylor Clinton closed on their house Monday and had their keys in hand.
"Not even 24 hours later, I got a call saying that my house is on fire," Clinton said.
The fire broke out at their home on Barby Lane around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
"It was shocking, I think, was the first thing. It kind of seemed like it was just a joke," DiPietro said.
"It didn't seem real," Clinton said.
Crews were doing electrical work in the kitchen, which is where the fire started. Exactly how it started is still under investigation.
"As far as I know, the flames were all the way across the house," DiPietro pointed out in their living room area Friday.
"Every time we go in the house, we realize there's more damage than we thought," they said.
One doesn't need to look far to see the charred debris, smoke and water damage.
"I stood here and I could see up at the sky because there were holes in the roof," DiPietro said in the kitchen.
The couple is able to stay at their current apartment for the next few months while they do a lot of rebuilding.
"We're thinking like six months timeline until we can move in," DiPietro said.
While they hope insurance will pay for most of the damage, sorting costs out got a bit easier. DiPietro's friend, who co-founded the Big Gay Market with them, started a GoFundMe.
"Like, I don't even know half the names of the people that donated to the GoFundMe," Clinton said. "It's wild."
"So I'm excited for any other like extra money that the GoFundMe generates that we don't use like immediately for the house is going to go back into the community," DiPietro said.
Despite some truly dark odds, they say they're still celebrating being young homeowners.
"That's a really privileged position to be in, especially as a queer couple," DiPietro said.
They looked longingly at their house.
"(It's) still beautiful. She's just a little sad," DiPietro said. "She's hanging in there," Clinton said.
The Madison Fire Department estimated the fire caused roughly $100,000 in damage.
All of the workers who were inside at the time the flames started got out safely.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.