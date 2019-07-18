‘It could always go either way': Police credit tipster, tactical team for peaceful standoff ending

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are crediting a tactical team formed with Beloit and Janesville officers, along with a community tipster, for the peaceful surrender and arrest of a wanted Rockford man after an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning.

The standoff happened in a Burton Street area apartment of a 29-year-old woman who police said had a prior intimate relationship with the suspect, 32-year-old Alexander Duke.

Police got the woman out of the apartment safely and arrested Duke on previous felony charges at 10:45 a.m., about 10 hours after the initial call came in. Authorities are investigating to see if any new charges should be added for potential crimes committed during the hours of the standoff.

“About 4 a.m., I go to take my fiancé to work, and I start seeing fire rescue crews start parking in this area here,” nearby resident Edward Dubois said. “I didn’t think (anything) of it.”

A few hours later, that changed for the Marine.

“I was seeing gentlemen walking around in gear I was deployed in,” Dubois said. “That’s what got me concerned. That’s what prompted me to ask an officer if there’s any reason to keep my head down.”

He knew whatever the situation was, it could go either way, any time.

“I do have training in emergency medical techniques and such, if anyone needed to provide that,” Dubois said. “I was ready to volunteer just in case.”

Police were ready, too.

“It could always go either way,” Beloit police Chief David Zibolski said.

The call came into police just before 1 a.m. A community member reported that Duke, a man police had been searching for since incidents in late March, had entered the apartment building.

“I think it plays along with the narrative in the Beloit community of stepping up and providing information to get folks like this out of our neighborhoods,” Zibolski said. “This guy has really terrorized Beloit and Rockford. He’s someone we’re feverishly looking for. He showed a propensity for firearms and a lack of concern about safety for others. He’s definitely a good person to get in custody and get him out of here.”

Police said Duke had warrants out for incidents in both Beloit and Rockford for felony charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and recklessly endangering safety.

"The first-degree reckless safety complaint involves an incident in Beloit where he pointed a gun at the victim and fired a shot off next to her head,” Zibolski said. “We had a large concern about the safety of the victim in the apartment at this time.”

It was the same victim who was in the apartment Wednesday – part of the reason police used a tactical team and negotiators to get Duke and the woman out of the apartment peacefully, leaving police happy the situation went the way it did.

“I credit the approach of responding officers in assessing this and taking the approach they did, versus trying to immediately make contact in a more aggressive fashion and creating a situation no one wants,” Zibolski said. “The way they approached it was critical to how it ended.”

Zibolski said police don’t consider what happened a hostage situation at this time, and the woman has no visible injuries. They are interviewing her to determine what happened in the apartment during the standoff.

Duke will be taken to the Rock County Jail.



