MADISON, Wis. -- Addiction specialists from across the state gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday for Wisconsin Voices for Recovery's 10th annual "Rally for Recovery."
Booths at the event offered support and resources for people struggling with substance addiction, all with the goal of breaking down barriers to getting help and ending the stigma around addiction.
"Recovery is something that, there's a stigma out there, right?" said Wisconsin Voices for Recovery Director Cindy Burzinski. "And so stigma can be a barrier for people to connect, and to come together and have this event to celebrate recovery, bring people together, allow individuals to connect with each other learn about all the resources going, it's just a great time for the community."
Tina Perry knows how much stigma can impact people all too well.
"It cost my daughter's life because somebody judged her," Perry said.
As a teenager, Perry struggled with addiction herself. So when her daughter Angelina started down a similar path, she knew she had to do something. So she founded her own recovery non-profit called Just Listen. There, she offers peer support to others in recovery.
"As the years went by, my daughter would participate in it, and then she would end up in jail, come back out, participate when she wanted. And then she ended up in prison, where she delivered my grandson," Perry said.
Eventually, Angelina got out. But in 2021, a mysterious illness landed her in the hospital.
"She went for help, and she walked out because of the way she was treated, stigmatized," Perry said.
Angelina went from hospital to hospital but always left because of judgement of her drug history until finally she was admitted to the ICU.
"Eight days later, Angelina died. And she died from a blood infection. She died for nothing related to substance use," Perry said. "If the first nurse would have just listened, and addressed the issue why she came there, she could possibly be alive today."
Angelina's story is why Tina came to the Rally for Recovery, to make sure stigma never stands in the way of help for anyone else.
"Some people that will come here today, haven't hit that spot yet to decide, 'I want to change my life,' but they're here because they want to, they just haven't maybe made the change," Perry said. "And we're not gonna possibly know who they are because of stigma, and they're afraid. When somebody has a substance use disorder, they already know, it's known everywhere, 'I'm gonna be judged, they don't care about me.' They feel worthless. That's not the case your life is worth every breath you're taking and you mean something to someone."
