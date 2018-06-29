Is helicopter parenting a good thing? MPD thinks it could keep weapons out of children's hands

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has a new campaign to help keep weapons out of the hands of children.

The effort promotes the idea of helicopter parenting. Police are calling it #searchandrescue, and the idea is for parents to check and be sure that their children do not have firearms.

Emily Samson, with the Madison Police Department, says helicopter parents can get a bad reputation, but she believes what it comes down to is making sure parents are doing everything in their power to make sure their children are safe.

"Do we know what our kids have access to? Do we know what's in our kids' bedrooms, or in our kids' backpacks, or in our kids' vehicles and as parents are we doing everything in our power to make sure that they don't have access to guns?" Samson asked.

This idea started within the department a couple of months ago. Police are hoping this summer to reduce gun incidents involving juveniles and prevent potential school shootings. Samson said since the beginning of 2016, 94 juveniles have been arrested in connection with incidents that involved firearms.

Tommy Walls, the senior director of programs for the Boys & Girls Club, said he is also concerned that guns are becoming more accessible to children.