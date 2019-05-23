Is a $97 million increase enough for special education? GOP leaders say Evers' plan is unrealistic

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Public education supporters used emotional pleas at the state Capitol Thursday as they showed their support for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' education proposal and their opposition for the plan passed by the state's budget committee.

"We're not above begging. We have been on our knees begging for our kids for the past 10 years. We're sick of begging for crumbs," said Heather DuBois Bourenane, the executive director for the Wisconsin Public Education Network.

The Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance passed a $500 million increase for K-12 funding Thursday. Evers proposed a $1.4 billion increase.

"The big thing is: This is a good budget for education," said Republican Sen. Luther Olsen of the plan passed by the committee.

One of the biggest points of contention was funding for special education. The Republican leaders in both chambers agreed to increase special education aid by $97 million. Evers has asked for $606 million.

When I asked the GOP leaders why they believe a $97 million increase in special education funding is enough as opposed to the $600 million @GovEvers wants, @rep89 says Evers’ plan was unrealistic and “more of a campaign document than actually a real budget.” #news3now pic.twitter.com/EEZMRMHdTZ — Rose Schmidt (@ RoseSchmidtTV ) May 23, 2019

The GOP plan would increase special education reimbursement to 26 percent in the first year and 30 percent in the next year. It's currently at 25 percent.

Cris Carusi, treasurer of the Board of Education for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said she supports Evers' plan and the GOP plan doesn't go far enough.

"More money from the state would help us do a much better job of serving our children with special needs and in addition, freeing up money in the general fund to serve every child in the Madison (Metropolitan) School District," Carusi said.

Each year, the district transfers about $53 million from the general fund to the special education fund to meet the needs of special education students, according to district officials.

Committee Co-Chair Republican Rep. John Nygren said he believed Evers' proposal was unrealistic, calling it "a political document that was more of a campaign document than actually a real budget."

Olsen urged Evers to sign the plan the legislature passes, as he believed that was the best Republicans would be able to do.

"I don't see (how) it gets much better from this, if at all," Olsen said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.