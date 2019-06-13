Ironman deaths unrelated, Dane County authorities say

Facebook/Madison Fire Dept. via CNN Mike McCulloch, left, and Todd Mahoney died while competing Sunday in an Ironman triathlon.

MADISON, Wis. - A spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's department confirms to News 3 Now that the two deaths at last week's Ironman are unrelated.

Two men died following an Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend, the Madison Fire Department said.

Todd Mahoney, 38, an apparatus engineer with the fire department, and Michael McCulloch, 61, of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, both died during the swimming portion, which is 1.2 miles long.

Mahoney was found unresponsive in Lake Monona. He died Tuesday. McCulloch was rescued from the lake a pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday.



