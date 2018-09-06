Ironman bike route altered due to flooding, organizers say

MADISON, Wis. - Changes will be made to the bike route for the Ironman triathlon this weekend due to flooding in Madison and Dane County, according to statement from Ironman.

“Due to the severe rain and flooding that the greater Madison area and Dane County have experienced over the past several weeks, it has become necessary to make some modifications to the first and last three miles of the bike course due to the flooding on the trails,” organizers said.

Officials do not currently have plans to change the swimming and running courses, but they will be removing debris and monitoring water quality up until the race, according to the statement. Ironman officials are working with the local authorities to closely monitor the current situation.

Ironman will be held throughout Madison and parts of Dane County on Sunday.