Ironkids races lead up to following day's Ironman triathlon

MADISON, Wis. - Future Ironman triathletes competed Saturday in Ironkids, a series of races around the Capitol Square.

Leading up to the annual Wisconsin Ironman on Sunday, about 800 kids raced against each other in one of four races.

"There's just so many kids and so many parents that come out," said Nicole Geller, the Ironkids manager of North America. "(Ironkids promotes) the future of our children and health."

Competitors could choose between a two-lap race around the Capitol, a one-lap race or, new this year, the Toddler Tot Dash or the Diaper Tot Dash. Ironkids added the two dashes to allow children starting at 6 months of age to participate.

All children were given a medal after crossing the finish line, but parents were invited to run with their kids for extra encouragement.

"A lot of our athletes that come in to do this race, they're bringing their kids out the day before for Ironkids," Geller said. "We say our parents are the greatest role models for Ironman, so they get their kids involved in Ironkids, and it just makes for a great family event."

The Ironman race begins Sunday at 6:40 in the morning, and people should expect road closures and delays.

