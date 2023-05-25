MADISON, Wis. -- It's said the things we lose have a way of coming back to us, but it might not be in the way we expect.

That saying turned out to be true for a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate.

PHOTOS: Trash removed from Madison area lakes

Four Lakes Scuba Club dive flag

An example of a dive flag indicating the presence of scuba divers. Courtesy: Four Lakes Scuba Club.

Tags