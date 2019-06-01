Iowa teen drives stolen car into Wisconsin ditch

iStock/amphotora File photo

TOWN OF BENTON, Wis. - An Iowa teen severely damaged a stolen car by driving into a ditch early Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies responded to County Highway W in the Town of Benton after the 2011 Volkswagen was found in a ditch. The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Caleb Warner, a 17-year-old from Dubuque, Iowa, was the driver of the vehicle. The car belonged to Melisa L. Merdanovic, 20, of Maquoketa, Iowa.

Warner was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. Authorities said there were two other juveniles with Warner who were also taken into custody. Charges will be sent to the Juvenile Intake process.

Warner was taken to the Lafayette County Jail and later released.

