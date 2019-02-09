Iowa-Grant officials look into increasing class sizes

LIVINGSTON, Wi. - After concern from numerous parents, leaders at the Iowa-Grant School District are defending their idea to move to larger class sizes.

They say cutting class sections from four to three in grades 4K to third grade will free up a teacher to do other things, like support lower-achieving students or focus specifically on working with students on technology, reading and math.

Officials believe this is the key to increasing student performance in a district that performs lower, according to the state report card, than many neighboring districts.

“We know that we are missing out on some instruction. Our gaps are still there. We know we need to put more time into reading and math, so we'd like to restructure our staff a bit,” Robyn Oberfoell, the second- through eighth- rade principal, explained.

The district’s superintendent, Stephanie Hubbard, said the switch will not lead to any demotions for staff.

“We need our master teachers. We need our best, so no, it definitely isn't a lesser position.”

A post critical of the proposal is circulating on Facebook. It calls to keep class sizes where they are.

There will be more discussion on this topic at Monday’s school board meeting at 6:30 p.m

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.