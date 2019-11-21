Iowa County teen arrested 2 times within 9 hours, sheriff says

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - An Iowa County teen was arrested two times within nine hours according to a release by the Sheriff's Office.

The first arrest happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Dodgeville.

An Iowa County deputy responded to the home, along with officers with the Dodgeville Police Department.

Matthew A. Hauser, 17, of Dodgeville, was arrested on several drug charges including, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and possession of methamphetamine.

Hauser was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on his charges and later released after posting bond, the release said.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Iowa County deputies helped the Dodgeville Police Department with a disturbance in the city of Dodgeville.

As a result, Hauser was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damage and felony bail jumping, the release said.

Hauser was taken to the Iowa County Jail once again. He was booked on his charges and is awaiting a bail hearing, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.