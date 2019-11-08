Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Iowa County Sheriff offers holiday deal to clear nearly 500 cases of outstanding warrants Iowa County Sheriff offers holiday deal to clear nearly 500 cases of outstanding warrants

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - The Iowa County Sheriff's Office has a backlog of nearly 500 cases of outstanding warrants. To help clear the backlog, Sheriff Steve Michek is offering a deal to the people on his "naughty list".

If your name is listed on the warrant list, on Nov. 27 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. you can show up in person to the Iowa County Courthouse to clear your name faster. When you arrive, you will go to the district attorney's office and the staff will give you instructions on what to do and help set up a court date for you to close your case.

"What we would like to do is reduce the numbers of warrants that we have on our lists," Michek said.

Michek said he would like the people on the list to be able to enjoy holidays at home with their families without worrying about being arrested.

"They might be out doing some holiday shopping and all of a sudden they find out they have a warrant that they haven't satisfied," he said. "We'd rather not have those situations happen to people."

The incentive for people to show up is that they won't have to deal with being arrested and possibly put in jail for several days. Michek said there won't be an additional cash bond either.

This is the first year Iowa County has done this. Michek said he hopes it is effective so that next year, the warrant list is much smaller.

To find out if your name is on the warrant list, you can follow this link or this one and scroll down to the warrant list section. You can also email Deputy Mike Peterson at mike.peterson@iowacounty.org.

The deal does not apply to those who have warrants out for felonies or child support.

