Iowa County man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI, police say

Oct 17, 2019

AVOCA, Wis. - An Iowa County man was arrested on suspicion of his fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Joshua Jennings, 43, of Avoca, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release by the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

An Iowa County deputy assisted the Avoca Police Department with a traffic stop near the South 6th Street and East Main Street intersection in Avoca.

Jennings was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense OWI and taken to the Iowa County Jail, according to the release.

