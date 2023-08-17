Ridgeway

An open field in rural Ridgeway (WISC-TV File Photo)

RIDGEWAY, Wis. -- Multiple first responder agencies in Iowa County are responding to reports of a man trampled by a steer, according to a dispatcher with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Ridgeway Fire, Ridgeway First Responders, Dodgeville EMS, and MedFlight are responding to the scene.