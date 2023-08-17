Madison
An open field in rural Ridgeway (WISC-TV File Photo)
RIDGEWAY, Wis. -- Multiple first responder agencies in Iowa County are responding to reports of a man trampled by a steer, according to a dispatcher with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Ridgeway Fire, Ridgeway First Responders, Dodgeville EMS, and MedFlight are responding to the scene.
ICSO was not able to provide additional information about what happened or who was hurt.
While ICSO could not confirm an exact location, they said the scene was on a farm in the rural Ridgeway area.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
