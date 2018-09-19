Iowa County District Attorney arrested for first offense OWI, sheriff says

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo: Larry Nelson

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - The Iowa County District Attorney was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated, officials said.

Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirmed they responded to 1243 Mineral Point Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving an OnStar Emergency Alert.

At the scene, officials made contact with Iowa County District Attorney Larry E. Nelson who they determined was driving while impaired. The OnStar alert had came after he accidentally pushed the button in his 2017 Mercedes Benz, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office

Officials decided the investigation into Nelson was a conflict of interest and requested the Grant County's Sheriff's Office to get involved.

Nelson was arrested by Grant County deputies around 9 a.m. for first offense operating while intoxicated, according to the release. He was transported for further testing and later released to a responsible party.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.