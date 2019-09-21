Iowa County deputies looking for Farm & Fleet robber

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Iowa County deputies are looking for the man who robbed a Farm & Fleet in Dodgeville last week.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, the robbery happened at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 13.

The alert said a silver sedan drove into the store's parking lot on 4894 County Road YZ.

Officials said the man tried to enter the front exit door but the door was locked. He later used the Automotive Service Center entrance to walk inside, authorities said. He then went to the Milwaukee power tool section, grabbed an M18 Fuel 3 tool Combo Kit and walked out of the store, according to deputies.

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network The suspect's vehicle.

Camera footage shows that the man is white and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on it, blue jeans, work boots and a gray or white baseball cap.

The stolen item's description is a 299723 M18 Fuel 3 Tool Combo Kit. The kit is valued at $549.

Anyone who is able to identify the man or his vehicle can call Iowa County Deputy Alex Cejpek at 608-935-3314.

