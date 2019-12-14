Deputies say 'law enforcement action' completed at street in Dodgeville

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Iowa County deputies have told residents that the "law enforcement action" on a street in Dodgeville has now been completed.

According to a Friday afternoon post on the Iowa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials asked the public to avoid Jamie Street. Residents who live on Jamie Street were also asked to stay inside their homes.

A new post from an hour later said residents "can resume normal activities."

​​​​​

