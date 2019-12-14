LIVE NOW

Deputies say 'law enforcement action' completed at street in Dodgeville

Residents were asked to stay inside their homes

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 05:14 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 06:18 PM CST

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Iowa County deputies have told residents that the "law enforcement action" on a street in Dodgeville has now been completed.

According to a Friday afternoon post on the Iowa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials asked the public to avoid Jamie Street. Residents who live on Jamie Street were also asked to stay inside their homes.

A new post from an hour later said residents "can resume normal activities."

