Deputies say 'law enforcement action' completed at street in Dodgeville
Residents were asked to stay inside their homes
DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Iowa County deputies have told residents that the "law enforcement action" on a street in Dodgeville has now been completed.
According to a Friday afternoon post on the Iowa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officials asked the public to avoid Jamie Street. Residents who live on Jamie Street were also asked to stay inside their homes.
A new post from an hour later said residents "can resume normal activities."
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Some fog, freezing drizzle, flurries tonight, then a colder weekend
- 'What's going on? And why me?' Homeowner speaks out after Janesville teens break into his home
- Hilldale to host menorah lighting for first night of Hanukah
- Stolen Lake Mills car may have been used for other crimes, police say
- Complaint: Man accused of shooting person in leg faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide
- Madison solar program Green Power expanding