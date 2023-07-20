Invited by the GOP, RFK Jr. grilled by Democrats on past vaccine comments

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arrives to testify during the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government "Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government," in Rayburn Building on Thursday, July 20.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

(CNN) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who has a long history of spreading vaccine misinformation claimed he has never been anti-vaccine, racist or antisemitic during a House hearing discussing censorship, despite a litany of conspiracies and discriminatory statements that he has promoted over the years.

“I want to say this, while I’m on the record, that in my entire life and, while I’m under oath, in my entire life, I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist, or antisemitic. I have spent my life fighting my professional career, fighting for Israel, for the protection of Israel” Kennedy Jr. said during the House Judiciary weaponization subcommittee hearing.