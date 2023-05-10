Gammon Rd. on Madison's west side is back open for the morning commute after a condo explosion closed traffic and had emergency crews on scene through the night.

MADISON, Wis. -- Investigators will continue their work Wednesday to try to determine what caused an explosion on Madison's west side that injured four people and displaced more than 20 others Tuesday night.

The explosion happened just before 6 p.m. at the Windsor Condominiums at the corner of Gammon Rd. and Park Ridge Dr. The impact of the blast blew out doors and windows from surrounding homes, scattering debris across the area.

Drone video shows the aftermath of an explosion at a condo complex on Gammon Road on Madison's west side.

