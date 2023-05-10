MADISON, Wis. -- Four people were injured in a building explosion and partial collapse on Ma…
MADISON, Wis. -- Investigators will continue their work Wednesday to try to determine what caused an explosion on Madison's west side that injured four people and displaced more than 20 others Tuesday night.
The explosion happened just before 6 p.m. at the Windsor Condominiums at the corner of Gammon Rd. and Park Ridge Dr. The impact of the blast blew out doors and windows from surrounding homes, scattering debris across the area.
In an update Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department said the building that exploded housed eight condo units, and a neighboring eight-unit building was also damaged. Between the two buildings, a total of 21 people were displaced.
The Madison Fire Department says of the four people who were injured, three took themselves to the hospital for treatment. The fourth person was taken there by the Madison Fire Department. Nobody was killed. Three pets were rescued from the affected buildings and were not hurt.
Crews were able to determine by 10:30 p.m. that nobody was still trapped inside the building.
Fire officials say 19 crews responded to the explosion and worked together to stabilize the scene, and crews from MG&E were able to determine that other people living in the area were safe.
Gammon Rd. was closed for much of Tuesday night while emergency crews were on scene. Traffic on one of the west side's busiest roads reopened over night in time for the morning commute, but officials urged people not to slow down and try to get a closer look at the damage as they continued their investigative work Wednesday morning.
Crews have worked to stabilize the most heavily-damaged parts of the building so they can safely get inside and try to figure out what led to the explosion. People in the area told News 3 Now they smelled gas, but as of Wednesday morning an official cause for the explosion has not yet been determined.
Fire officials say they do not yet have a dollar estimate on how much damage was done by the explosion.
