SSM Health discontinues gender-affirming surgeries in the Madison area amid pressure from the Catholic Church

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- SSM Health has recently stopped providing gender-affirming surgeries at their Aesthetic Center in Middleton, according to a patient and multiple employees.
The move from the Catholic health care system comes after ramped-up pressure this year from the Catholic Church to stop Catholic health care organizations from providing some types of gender-affirming care to transgender people.
The change reportedly went into effect last week but has been in the works for at least a month, according to employees who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their jobs, and applies to both minors and adults seeking to book surgeries at the clinic.
SSM Health did not provide comment when reached with questions. When a reporter called the clinic this week asking for information about gender-affirming surgeries, she was told that the clinic had discontinued those procedures because of the organization’s Catholic affiliation.*
One employee with direct knowledge of the change told News 3 Investigates that it came with little notice, and that many employees across SSM Health’s hospital and system of clinics in the Madison area were still unaware of the change if they didn’t work directly with the Middleton clinic.
Patients taken by surprise
The move also came as a surprise to 16-year-old Ollie Heide, whose family owns and operates the restaurant Ollie's in Fitchburg. As a patient, Ollie was in the process of getting scheduled for top surgery with SSM Health.
"I was looking forward to it," he said. "I had a countdown on my phone. I was counting down the days. I was so excited."
Ollie had been dealing with gender dysphoria for nearly five years.
"There's just sort of a disappointment of seeing yourself in the mirror and it's just not you," he said.
It was while getting in the car to head to a pre-op consultation in June when he got a phone call, saying it had been canceled. His primary care doctor later told him the organization was discontinuing all procedures because of the organization's Catholic affiliation.
His procedure has since been rescheduled at a different hospital as he moves forward with his care.
"Coming out as trans, you know it's never going to be a completely accepting world," he said. "You find a community that is supportive and you hold onto them and you fight for them."
Pressure from Catholic Church on health care organizations
The move comes after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted in June to amend directives for Catholic health care organizations, according to reporting from the Religion News Service. The vote kickstarts a process that could ban Catholic-affiliated health care organizations from providing gender-affirming care to transgender people, the outlet reported.
When reached for comment, Madison Bishop Don Hying did not provide an interview, citing a busy schedule. A spokesperson, however, directed News 3 Investigates to a 14-page guidance document issued in March from the national network of Catholic bishops; that guidance seeks to ban Catholic hospitals from performing these surgeries.
The 14-page doctrinal note said the hospitals “must not perform interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex, or take part in the development of such procedures.”
The Catholic Health Association at the time said the guidance would “not change much” about general medical care for transgender patients, but could limit some of the gender-affirming care they would seek.
At the time of publishing, Bishop Hying had not responded on whether the Madison Diocese was involved in any directives to stop these proceedings at SSM Health in Madison.
SSM Health’s transgender care policy was targeted in 2017 by a conservative group of doctors, according to reporting last month from the Washington Post. The Post’s trove of documents from the group included a letter from the American College of Pediatricians to the archbishop of St. Louis in Feb. 2017, urging him to denounce SSM Health’s policy.
The Post reported that SSM Health said they changed their policy in 2018 to conform to Catholic directives, but did not provide additional details about that change.
SSM Health is headquartered in St. Louis and operates in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
*This reporter did not identify themselves as a member of the media. Normally, reporters identify themselves when speaking with the public when representing their company. In this case, News 3 Investigates made the decision that because SSM Health would not comment on what the public was being told about their gender-affirming care, this was a necessary step to understand what information they had directed to be provided to the public about these surgeries.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.