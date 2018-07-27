Intoxicated woman injured after falling off bike drives away from ER, deputies say

BOSCOBEL, Wis. - An intoxicated woman drove away from an emergency room Thursday night after going there for injuries she suffered after falling off her bike, Grant County sheriff’s officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 11:30 p.m. from the Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Boscobel reporting that an ER patient who was intoxicated had driven away from the facility, according to a release.

Hospital staff were able to provide a license plate number, a direction of travel and a vehicle description, and about three minutes later, the vehicle was seen driving east of Boscobel on Highway 133, Grant County deputies said.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop and 45-year-old Michelle Bunck, of Blue River, eventually stopped on Highway 133 near Kinney Lane, according to the release. Bunck told the deputy she had been drinking earlier and had fallen off of her bicycle and hit her head. She told the deputy she went to the hospital to get the injury looked at.

Bunck was belligerent and uncooperative during the traffic stop, officials said.

She was eventually arrested on a tentative charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated and taken back to the ER for a blood test, according to the release. She was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.