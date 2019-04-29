Intoxicated Platteville man leads officer on high-speed chase

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VILLAGE OF REWEY, Wis. - An intoxicated Platteville man led a deputy on a high-speed chase in early Sunday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy attempted to stop Donald L. Wilson, 47, on Main Street in the Village of Rewey, but Wilson fled, leading the deputy on a high-speed chase, according to officials.

Wilson was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, resisting an officer and operating under while under the influence, third offense, according to a release. He was transported to the county jail where he was later released after posting bond.

Rewey first responders and Montfort Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene where the chase ended, and Larry’s Towing assisted with the tow.

