Interstate lanes in Beloit reopen after crash
BELOIT, Wis. - All lanes of the southbound interstate in Beloit have reopened after officials responded to a crash, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was on I-39/90 off of Town Line Road near Beloit. It happened at about 9:06 p.m. Monday.
DOT: All lanes of southbound I-39/90 are blocked in Beloit near Town Line Road while officials respond to a crash #News3Now #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/mIIH48q0lU— News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) July 9, 2019
All of the southbound lanes were blocked while officials responded to the crash. All lanes reopened after about an hour.
Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol would not provide any additional information about the crash.
