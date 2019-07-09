News

Interstate lanes in Beloit reopen after crash

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - All lanes of the southbound interstate in Beloit have reopened after officials responded to a crash, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

The crash was on I-39/90 off of Town Line Road near Beloit. It happened at about 9:06 p.m. Monday.

All of the southbound lanes were blocked while officials responded to the crash. All lanes reopened after about an hour. 

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol would not provide any additional information about the crash. 

 

