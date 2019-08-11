Interstate near McFarland reopens following crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MCFARLAND, Wis. - The interstate near McFarland has been reopened following a crash Sunday afternoon.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. All lanes on I-39 going northbound past County Road N were blocked.

The closure lasted for about an hour.

