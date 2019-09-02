All lanes open after crash on I-90 in Portage

File photo

PORTAGE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic are open on Interstate 90 at Cascade Mountain Road in Portage after a crash Sunday night.

The Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 6:58 p.m.

Officials expected the interstate to be closed for two hours.

