All lanes open after crash on I-90 in Portage

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 07:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:51 PM CDT

PORTAGE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic are open on Interstate 90 at Cascade Mountain Road in Portage after a crash Sunday night. 

The Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 6:58 p.m. 

Officials expected the interstate to be closed for two hours. 

