PHOTOS: Side-by-side photos show what #SunPrairieStronger means at Main Street explosion site
Sun Prairie explosion site photos compared side-by-side from day of explosion and the one-year anniversary
Photo of blast on the day of the Sun Prairie explosion in July 2018
Photo of Sun Prairie explosion site on the one-year anniversary of the explosion in July 2019
Sun Prairie explosion site photos compared side-by-side from before the blast and the day after the explosion
Google Earth photo of Sun Prairie explosion site before the blast in July 2017
Photo of Sun Prairie explosion site the day after the blast in July 2018
Downtown Sun Prairie compared immediately after the explosion and on the one-year anniversary
Photo of downtown Sun Prairie immediately following the explosion in July 2018
Photo of downtown Sun Prairie on the anniversary of the explosion in July 2019
City Hall compared side-by-side before and after the explosion
Photo of City Hall before the explosion in September 2017
Photo of City Hall immediately after the explosion in July 2018
On July 10, 2018, a block of Main Street was leveled during the fatal Sun Prairie gas explosion.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - On July 10, 2018, a block of Main Street was leveled during the fatal Sun Prairie gas explosion.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the day after the explosion, the photos were heartbreaking. Businesses were destroyed. Smoke filled the city. Cars were torched in the street.

Immediately following the explosion, these pictures had people wondering if Sun Prairie would be able to recover from the blast. But, just one year later, Sun Prairie is proud to say they are stronger.

On the day of the anniversary, News 3 Now compared photos from the explosion site to pictures from before the blast and photos taken one year later.

Pictures taken on the anniversary tell a new story. Much of the area is restored and this downtown block is once again an active part of the city. While there is still work to be down, Sun Prairie is stronger.

Following are some of those photos side-by-side. They are interactive, so you can see what has changed in the city over time.

Explosion site day of : Explosion site today

Explosion site before : Explosion site day after

Downtown Sun Prairie after explosion : Downtown Sun Prairie today

City Hall before : City Hall after

