Instant replay now available for state championship games at Camp Randall

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 04:48 PM CST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:27 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - For the first time ever, instant replay is now available at state championship games. The National Federation Football Rules didn't previously allow video to be used in instant replays. 

In January, a proposal was made to change that. Now, fans can watch instant replays at all state championship games at Camp Randall. 

"It adds a little bit of security that the officials are going to make sure the call is correct," said WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki. "They now have the assurance that every play is reviewed. We can overturn on scoring plays, we can overturn on turnovers, and egregious errors. You've got five camera angles, two people up in the booth, you're going to have better angles and better input."
 

 

