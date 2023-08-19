Waupun exterior night

Waupun Correctional Institution in southeast Wisconsin has been locked down since March. Prison officials have not said when normal operations will resume. Photo taken Aug. 6, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)

Prisoners locked in their cells for days on end report walls speckled with feces and blood. Birds have moved in, leaving droppings on the food trays and ice bags handed out to keep prisoners  cool. Blocked from visiting the law library, prisoners say they have missed court deadlines and jeopardized appeals. Unable to access toilet paper, one prisoner tore his clothing into patches to use for tissue.

One thousand people incarcerated at Waupun Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in southeast Wisconsin, have been confined mostly to their cells for more than four months, ever since prison officials locked down the facility and halted many programs and services.

Jayvonna Flemming

Jayvonna Flemming has been unable to visit her twin brother, Waupun prisoner Jayvon Flemming, because of the lockdown. She was photographed in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 7, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
Jayvon Flemming

Jayvonna Flemming holds a photo of her twin brother Jayvon Flemming, who she said was transferred to Waupun Correctional Institution in March. She was photographed in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 7, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
Stereographs

Stereograph cards from the Waupun Historical Society exhibition “If the Walls Could Talk: A History of Wisconsin Corrections at Waupun” are seen at the Waupun Heritage Museum on Aug. 6, 2023. The exhibition highlights events regarding the facility dating back to 1851. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
water tower

Unlike many penitentiaries built in remote areas, Waupun’s prison sits in the middle of town, across from the public library and a couple of churches. Photo taken in Waupun, Wis., on July 27, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
museum display

A part of the Waupun Historical Society exhibition, “If the Walls Could Talk: A History of Wisconsin Corrections at Waupun is seen at the Heritage Museum in Waupun, Wis.” Now officially called the Waupun Correctional Institution, locals have always called it "The Walls." Photo taken Aug. 6, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
Rohn Bishop

Rohn Bishop, the mayor of Waupun, said he believed reports he heard from prison staff that the current lockdown was prompted by inmates who surrounded a guard and refused to return to their cells. But when asked whether the lockdown continued because of ongoing security threats or staffing shortages, he said that both can be true. He was photographed at city hall in Waupun, Wis., on July 27, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
downtown Waupun

E. Main Street in downtown Waupun, Wis., is located two blocks from the Waupun Correctional Institution. Photo taken July 27, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)
rural road

Farmlands surround the small town of Waupun, Wis., which houses both the Waupun Correctional Institution and the Dodge Correctional Institution. Photo taken Aug. 7, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times)