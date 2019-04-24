Inmate at Oxford federal prison charged with possessing weapon

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Federal Prison Camp in Oxford, Wis.

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford, Wisconsin has been charged with possessing a weapon.

Francisco Rivera, 27, was charged Wednesday for allegedly having a prohibited object.

According to prison staff, he had a weapon described as a metal needle with plastic wrapped around the end that measured approximately five and three quaters inches long.

Rivera could face up to five years in federal prison.

