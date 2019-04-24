LIVE NOW

Inmate at Oxford federal prison charged with possessing weapon

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 04:20 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 04:20 PM CDT

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford, Wisconsin has been charged with possessing a weapon. 

Francisco Rivera, 27, was charged Wednesday for allegedly having a prohibited object. 

According to prison staff, he had a weapon described as a metal needle with plastic wrapped around the end that measured approximately five and three quaters inches long.

Rivera could face up to five years in federal prison.

