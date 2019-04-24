Inmate at Oxford federal prison charged with possessing weapon
An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oxford, Wisconsin has been charged with possessing a weapon.
Francisco Rivera, 27, was charged Wednesday for allegedly having a prohibited object.
According to prison staff, he had a weapon described as a metal needle with plastic wrapped around the end that measured approximately five and three quaters inches long.
Rivera could face up to five years in federal prison.
