Injuries reported in rollover crash in town of Dane, dispatch says

DANE, Wis. - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Dane has left an unknown number of people injured, according to Dane County dispatch.

Officials said a call for a crash at 6354 County Highway DM came in at 12:25 p.m.

One vehicle flipped in the crash, according to dispatch. Officials said the exact number of injuries is unclear.

Town of Dane firefighters and Lodi emergency medical services responded to the scene.

