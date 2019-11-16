Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Initial appearance rescheduled for inmate accused of throwing human waste at prison guard Initial appearance rescheduled for inmate accused of throwing human waste at prison guard

PORTAGE, Wis. - A judge rescheduled the initial appearance for an inmate accused of throwing feces and urine toward a correctional officer, because of conflicting dates in the criminal complaint of when the incident occurred.

The criminal complaint listed four different dates of when the incident occurred, including two dates that have not happened yet.

"It appears to have a number of material errors in dates and years that needs to be corrected," Judge Todd Hepler said. "I am going to have an initial appearance scheduled at a different date."

Terrance Grissom, the defendant, said he did not receive a copy of the criminal complaint before the initial hearing on Friday.

Grissom appeared in court over a video call. He said he is now being held at Waupun Correctional Institute.

The judge is allowing the state to make corrections and refile a criminal complaint.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.