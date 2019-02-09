Information sought in months-old dog shooting case

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. - The Madison Area Crime Stoppers is asking for information about a November case in which two Blue Mounds dogs were shot, one fatally.

The Thronson family woke up one morning to find its 8-month-old dog Mack shot in the leg, requiring an amputation. Fifteen-year-old Diesel was found dead of a gunshot wound the next day.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in November. After months without any developments, the Thronson family took to Facebook to reignite interest in the incident.

"I know there are people out there who have information," Katy Thronson said in a post. "We need people to come forward who heard first hand."

The Madison Area Crime Stoppers shared her post on Friday, asking that anybody with information on the incident contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

