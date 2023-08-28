Inflation has gone up 3.2 percent in just this year and it's having an impact on school supplies.

MADISON, Wis. -- So far this year, inflation has gone up 3.2%. This rise is having an impact on school supply shopping. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County says it is one of the reasons why they helped more than 500 students in their recent Stuff the Bus drive in partnership with News 3 Now. 

"It's expensive and so we want to make sure that for our families that that's not a factor," said Taylor Jackson, the organization's vice president of education. She says many families in our area are relying on the generosity of others to make this school year less stressful. 