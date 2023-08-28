MADISON, Wis. -- So far this year, inflation has gone up 3.2%. This rise is having an impact on school supply shopping. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County says it is one of the reasons why they helped more than 500 students in their recent Stuff the Bus drive in partnership with News 3 Now.
"It's expensive and so we want to make sure that for our families that that's not a factor," said Taylor Jackson, the organization's vice president of education. She says many families in our area are relying on the generosity of others to make this school year less stressful.
"Just to walk into that first day of school confident and knowing that they have everything that they need and not having to worry and stress about that period of getting all these supplies and things to go back to school," said Jackson.
When taking a look at the numbers, it's easy to see that prices in the school supply aisle are not what they used to be. According to Partner, prices for red pens in 2022 was $6.19. A year later they cost $6.98, a 9.54% increase. Notebooks also saw an increase going up 4.4%.
One of the largest price hikes was graph paper, seeing an increase of more than 175% going up from $9.37 to $11.69. Jackson says drives like Stuff the Bus go a long way to lift the burden off parents.
"It's so much to sit there and have to think about everything including the pens, the pencils. and those are the little things that make it enjoyable," said Jackson.
While the inflation rate has gone up in 2023, it is down compared to 2022 which saw an increase of 6.5%.
